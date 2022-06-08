Advertisement

Pedestrian, bicyclist safety grant to support increased Madison traffic enforcement efforts

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $50,000 grant will allow the Madison Police Department to deploy increased patrol efforts downtown to focus on driving that would put pedestrians and bicyclists at risk of being harmed.

MPD officers will target East Washington Avenue, Regent Street and other areas throughout the isthmus for their enforcement efforts.

Potential violations that could be issued include failing to yield to pedestrians or cyclists, speeding and red light violations.

This funding comes amid an investigation into a deadly early morning collision with a bicycle rider on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Dane Co. court records indicate that the suspect is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

MPD did note that this funding has been awarded to the department for several years in a row now by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The areas that are being patrolled were chosen based on traffic crash data and the city’s Vision Zero Injury Zone map, MPD added.

