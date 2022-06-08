Advertisement

Showers Ending Tonight; Sunshine & then a bumpy Weekend

Highs climb into the mid 70s tomorrow before periods of showers/storms roll in Friday/Saturday.
Southern Wisconsin enters into a bumpy weather period this weekend.
Southern Wisconsin enters into a bumpy weather period this weekend.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some parts of southern Wisconsin received more than an inch of rain Wednesday morning/afternoon. Rain showers have mainly moved East with some redevelopment noted over the Capital Region. While there remains a chance for scattered showers this evening, most places will dry out tonight. Lows drop into the lower 50s. With added moisture around, there is an opportunity for some patchy fog to develop Thursday morning.

Thursday will be marked by sunshine and a light NW wind. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

More clouds roll in by Friday & Saturday. A passing mid-level disturbance will bring a chance of showers across NE Iowa & NW Illinois. Some scattered showers (and a rumble of thunder) may develop over parts of southern Wisconsin. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday night into Sunday.

Southerly flow aloft will drive up temperatures next week - with highs approaching 90° on Tuesday. With more warmth & humidity, there will be a daily chance for showers/storms into next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

Latest News

A rainy Wednesday forecast will be followed by sunshine Thursday.
Showers and Thunderstorms Today
Rain Totals
Wet Wednesday Ahead
Rain returns tomorrow
Partly Sunny and Milder Today
Tonight
Rain Pushing Out