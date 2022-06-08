Showers Ending Tonight; Sunshine & then a bumpy Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some parts of southern Wisconsin received more than an inch of rain Wednesday morning/afternoon. Rain showers have mainly moved East with some redevelopment noted over the Capital Region. While there remains a chance for scattered showers this evening, most places will dry out tonight. Lows drop into the lower 50s. With added moisture around, there is an opportunity for some patchy fog to develop Thursday morning.

Thursday will be marked by sunshine and a light NW wind. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

More clouds roll in by Friday & Saturday. A passing mid-level disturbance will bring a chance of showers across NE Iowa & NW Illinois. Some scattered showers (and a rumble of thunder) may develop over parts of southern Wisconsin. Another round of rain is possible late Saturday night into Sunday.

Southerly flow aloft will drive up temperatures next week - with highs approaching 90° on Tuesday. With more warmth & humidity, there will be a daily chance for showers/storms into next week.

