Showers and Thunderstorms Today

Sunshine returns tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure centered over southern Iowa will move eastward today, passing by to the south of Wisconsin. The low will bring the likelihood of rain to the southern part of the state during the morning as low level moisture surges northward. Temperatures will be below average with readings topping off in the middle 60s. High pressure will then take over and bring a little sunshine as soon as this evening.

A rainy Wednesday forecast will be followed by sunshine Thursday.
Skies will clear overnight and sunny skies are then expected through the day Thursday. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the upper 70s. Another area of low pressure is set to pass by well to the south of here Friday but we could see a few scattered showers. At this point it looks quiet for the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 65. Wind: Becoming N 5.

Tonight: Clearing. Low: 52. Wind: W 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 74.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 74.

