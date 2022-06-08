Advertisement

Supermodel Kathy Ireland speaks in celebration of American Family Insurance Championship

Kathy Ireland
Kathy Ireland(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Supermodel and current brand ambassador for American Family insurance Kathy Ireland spoke at the insurance company’s Pro Am party Tuesday evening.

Ireland, who owns the highest-ranked woman-owned business in the licensing industry, has partnered with American Family for many years. She says this is because the insurance company brings tangible help to people everywhere.

“Whenever there’s a need, whether it’s the recent wildfires, or the tragedy in Texas, American Family is there. When we first met this team we’re like ‘oh my goodness, this is a company we believe in, we share core values.’ The vision in our company is teach, inspire, empower, make our world better, and that’s what American Family does.”

About 500 attendees gathered at the Edgewater Hotel to celebrate the golf tournament, which kicks off Friday.

Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes.
