$5 gas is here: U.S. average crosses $5 for first time, GasBuddy reports

(WWNY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Record gasoline prices across the country continue climbing and have now eclipsed five dollars per gallon for the first time, GasBuddy reports. The company, which tracks prices at over 150,000 U.S. gas stations, reported the new high Thursday morning and offered little hope that these waxing prices will wane any time soon.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan explained.

De Haan described the current high prices as result of a “perfect storm” of factors and warned that prices could be sent surging even further if any other unexpected issues arise, or if a major hurricane were to disrupt oil production facilities or refineries.

GasBuddy noted that U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen by over one billion gallons since the beginning of March, blaming the drop on a global decline in refining capacity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and typical increases in summertime demand. It also pointed out that oil prices have spiked in the 100-plus days since Russia invaded Ukraine. On top of that, U.S. refining capacity fell by approximately one million barrels per day over the past three years.

“All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline,” the GasBuddy report stated.

As any driver around here can attest, southern Wisconsin has not escaped the runaway prices. On Monday, GasBuddy reported prices in Madison jumped 36 cents per gallon over the previous week, a rate of more than a nickel per day. At that time, the company was reporting gas prices in the Wisconsin capital stood at $4.69/gallon. A check of its price charts on Thursday seems to indicate that since that day, it has risen approximately another fifteen cents.

