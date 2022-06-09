All the Jan. 6 arrests in Wisconsin so far

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - As the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol prepares to launch public, prime-time hearings on Thursday, federal law enforcement officials continue to investigate the crimes perpetrated that day.

Already, the U.S. Dept. of Justice has arrested and charged more than 800 people in connection with the violence that day, making it the biggest dragnet in the history of the agency. Of the hundreds of arrests, nine people have been arrested in Wisconsin so far, four of whom have been convicted, FBI records show.

(ed. note: the FBI list of Capitol breach cases sorts by location of arrest, not hometown, as a result Wisconsinites arrested in another state would not be included here)

James Beeks

Image of James Beeks included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Forty-nine-year-old James Beeks was arrested in November in Milwaukee, FBI records show. Charging documents indicate authorities caught up with the Florida man in Milwaukee because it had been the latest stop for the production of Jesus Christ Superstar in which he was performing.

The FBI states Beeks was member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group. Images included in the agency’s Statement of Facts allegedly show him on that day at the Capitol wearing a helmet and gaiter. Another defendant stated Beeks claimed a shield he was carrying on his way to the Capitol was bulletproof.

He was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. A superseding indictment was filed on Dec. 1 that included him in a broader case with co-defendants.

Michael Fitzgerald

Image of Michael Fitzgerald included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Wearing a t-shirt that read “Wild Protest,” a Janesville man was near the front of the pack trying to push his way into the Capitol on the January 6, federal prosecutors allege.

Michael Fitzgerald was arrested on April 7, 2021, for his alleged role in the insurrection with prosecutors releasing multiple pictures of the man they claim to be Fitzgerald at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. After approximately 40 minutes inside the building, the man believed to be Fitzgerald climbed through a window to leave.

FBI records show he pleaded not guilty in May 2021 to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He has been released on his personal recognizance and is due back in court in September.

Riley Kasper

Image of Riley Kasper included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Riley Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, was accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot and faces charges that include assaulting officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, WLUK-TV reported.

Prosecutors say Kasper communicated on social media with another individual about the melee.

“I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” Kasper said. “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

Kevin Loftus

Image of Kevin Loftus included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Kevin Loftus was sentenced to three years of probation on one charge to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. before Judge Dabney Friedrich.

The sentence requires that Loftus pay $500 in restitution to help pay for the estimated $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot that broke out as Congress was set to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. Loftus will also need to pay a $10 special assessment fee.

According to a criminal complaint, Loftus was identified using a photograph taken of him in the Capitol. A witness also identified him. When interviewed by the FBI Loftus admitted he walked inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took several photos while he was inside the building, the State Journal reported.

DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event. (Department of Justice)

Abram Markofski

Image of Abram Markofski included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Abram Markofski, who hails from La Crosse Co., pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in which three charges were dropped.

He was arrested along with Brandon Nelson, of Dane Co., in May 2021. The pair were accused of departing Madison on January 5 and traveling together to Washington, D.C., to attend a politically rally held by then-President Donald Trump the next morning. Following the event, they went first to the Washington Monument and then the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson told investigators police were guiding people into the building.

Prosecutors say they have found a photo from that day that show Nelson and Markofski inside the Capitol as well as two more of Nelson.

According to the complaint, the FBI was able to track down Nelson because of a tip that came the day after the assault on the Capitol. Agents reported that an acquaintance of his reached out to government officials and was able to identify Nelson from his driver’s license with 100% certainty and was 75% certain that the photo shown to the acquaintance was also Nelson. Several other of Nelson’s acquaintances also identified his driver’s license photo but told investigators they were not sure it was him in the Capitol photo.

Markofski, on the other hand, was identified after federal agents served a search warrant on Google and were able to tie his phone number to an email address associated with his mobile device. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Markofski is a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay a thousand-dollar fine as well as $500 in restitution.

David Charles Mish, Jr.

Image of David Charles Mish, Jr., included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

David Charles Mish, Jr., was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 in restitution as part of a plea agreement he entered last August.

Mish, who was arrested just nine days after the insurrection, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for having three other charges against him dropped.

According to WITI-TV, the West Allis man had reached out to authorities on Jan. 7, claiming he had information on the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by Capitol police as she tried to leap through a barricade in the House Speaker’s lobby.

Video obtained by WITI-TV showed Mish carrying a “Trump” flag as police tried to clear the area so they could provide first aid to Babbitt.

Joshua Munn

Image of Joshua Munn included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Joshua Munn pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for having three other charges against him dropped.

Prosecutors alleged Munn posted on Facebook that he entered the Capitol building. Four members of Munn’s family also took part in the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several social media posts, including on Facebook and Snapchat, that were publicly available at the time of the investigation confirmed that Munn and his family were in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot.

Munn wrote in a Facebook message that they didn’t break into the Capitol since the windows ‘were already broken,’ but added that ‘we may have broken a few windows to get in.’

In total, investigators gathered 42 screenshots of social media photos or videos, or surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol, as evidence. Additionally, several social media posts and messages confirmed Munn and his family being in the Capitol building on January 6, as well as cell phone location data that placed Munn at the Capitol that day.

According to the criminal complaint against Munn, all five family members are suspected of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parade, picketing, or demonstrating inside of a Capitol Building.

Brandon Nelson

Image of Brandon Nelson included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Brandon Nelson, who hails from Dane Co., pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in which three charges were dropped.

He was arrested along with Adam Markofski, of La Crosse Co., in May 2021. The pair were accused of departing Madison on January 5 and traveling together to Washington, D.C., to attend a political rally held by then-President Donald Trump the next morning. Following the event, they went first to the Washington Monument and then the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson told investigators police were guiding people into the building.

Prosecutors say they have found a photo from that day that show Nelson and Markofski inside the Capitol as well as two more of Nelson.

According to the complaint, the FBI was able to track down Nelson because of a tip that came the day after the assault on the Capitol. Agents reported that an acquaintance of his reached out to government officials and was able to identify Nelson from his driver’s license with 100% certainty and was 75% certain that the photo shown to the acquaintance was also Nelson. Several other of Nelson’s acquaintances also identified his driver’s license photo but told investigators they were not sure it was him in the Capitol photo.

Markofski, on the other hand, was identified after federal agents served a search warrant on Google and were able to tie his phone number to an email address associated with his mobile device. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Markofski is a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

He was sentenced to two years probation, serve 50 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine as well as $500 in restitution.

Conlin Weyer

Image of Conlin Weyer included in the FBI statement of facts detailing the allegations against him. (U.S. Dept. of Justice)

Conlin Weyer was arrested Friday by FBI agents on an arrest warrant related to a complaint that was filed in the District of Columbia charging him with offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

A 21-year-old Plover man appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison before Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker on Friday, May 13. His initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has been scheduled for June 17.

According to court documents, Weyer was spotted on surveillance video and identified through the FBI’s investigation.

