City of Beloit to host Touch a Truck event

(KFYR-TV)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 9, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Beloit has announced that it will host a “Touch a Truck event” on Thursday, June 16, to educate the public on big rigs.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park at the Rotary Center parking lot in Beloit and will be hosted by Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.

Trucks from all over will be in attendance and eventgoers will get the chance to have hands-on experience learning about all different kinds of trucks, according to the City of Beloit. Patrons will be able to talk with equipment operators, touch heavy-duty equipment and learn what the trucks are capable of.

Beloit Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, Dewey’s Towing, CCI and so many others will all be in attendance.

All ages are welcome, attendance is free.

