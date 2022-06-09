Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the name of the bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this week on Madison’s west side.

Officials report Thursday that 29-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Tuesday and determined that the Madison resident died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash.

The office is conducting additional testing and is still investigating this death with the Madison Police Department.

A vigil was held Thursday near the site of the crash, where community members placed a “ghost bike” to honor Dunn.

On Tuesday, the police department stated that officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a battery-assisted bicycle had collided with a vehicle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a suspected intoxicated driver after the crash.

