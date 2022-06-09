Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Wednesday evening near Oregon.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that it was investigating the death around 7:20 p.m. on County Highway MM, south of County Highway A.

These roadways are currently closed in both directions due to the investigation. Officials asked that drivers find a different route.

CTH MM south of CTH A is currently closed in both directions for a fatality investigation. Please find an alternative route. — Dane County Sheriff’s Office (@DaneSheriff) June 9, 2022

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information on the nature of the death.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

