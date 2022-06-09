Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Oregon
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Wednesday evening near Oregon.
The sheriff’s office tweeted that it was investigating the death around 7:20 p.m. on County Highway MM, south of County Highway A.
These roadways are currently closed in both directions due to the investigation. Officials asked that drivers find a different route.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any information on the nature of the death.
This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this story as details develop.
