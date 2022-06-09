Dane County officials search for van possibly in area before death investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County investigators are searching for a van that may have been in the Oregon area prior to a person being found dead Wednesday.

In an update from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it stated authorities are looking for a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van that may have been near the scene late Tuesday night.

The agency attached two photos of the van, which it stated are similar to the body-style of the van it is looking for.

Officials note the van may have recent front-end, passenger side and windshield damage.

Anyone who has information about this vehicle, its location or its owner should call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 608.284-6900.

The sheriff’s office has not stated yet if the van is connected to the death, just that they were searching for one that may have been in the area prior to the start of the investigation.

Dane Co. authorities have not released the name of the deceased individual yet.

The sheriff’s office responded shortly after 5 p.m. to Highway MM, south of County Highway A, after a truck driver discovered a dead body in a ditch at Highway MM, south of County Highway A in the Town of Oregon.

The circumstances of the death are unclear currently, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said during a news conference Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said then that it is too early to determine if there is any danger to the public, as the nature of death is unclear.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.