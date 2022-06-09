Advertisement

DeForest woman arrested for 5th alleged OWI offense

(KCRG)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in DeForest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to officials, this is the woman’s fifth alleged offense.

A State Patrol sergeant found the vehicle stopped in the right lane of traffic on I-39/90/94 northbound in Dane County and proceeded to turn on their emergency signal. The driver, a DeForest resident, then started to back up, driving straight into a ditch, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

After approaching the driver, the sergeant allegedly noticed multiple signs of impairment and attempted to administer a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which the agency said was refused.

Following this, officials arrested the driver.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

Latest News

Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road near Oregon
Event to celebrate christening of USS Beloit
Real Top Gun pilot reflects on the accuracy and entertainment of Top Gun Maverick
Real Top Gun pilot reflects on the accuracy and entertainment of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Real Top gun pilot recalls experience in the program
Real Top gun pilot recalls experience in the program