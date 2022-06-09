DeForest woman arrested for 5th alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in DeForest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to officials, this is the woman’s fifth alleged offense.

A State Patrol sergeant found the vehicle stopped in the right lane of traffic on I-39/90/94 northbound in Dane County and proceeded to turn on their emergency signal. The driver, a DeForest resident, then started to back up, driving straight into a ditch, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

After approaching the driver, the sergeant allegedly noticed multiple signs of impairment and attempted to administer a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which the agency said was refused.

Following this, officials arrested the driver.

