Event to celebrate christening of USS Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special event has been planned to celebrate the launch and christening of the USS Beloit.

This event will feature music performances and the chance to hear from some World War II heroes, as well as retired Major General Marcia Anderson, who is the ship’s sponsor, according to the City of Beloit Wednesday.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public from 5:30-7p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, and will take place at ABC Supply Stadium at 217 Shirland Avenue. Gates to the event will first open at 4:30p.m.

USS Beloit was previously christened and launched in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7, and the christening will be displayed at the event.

Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier, whose company suppled two diesel engines for the vessel and all LCS Freedom-class ships currently in the Navy’s fleet, commented on the momentous occasion.

“FMD believes that every vessel and sailor in the U.S. fleet deserves our unwavering respect and support,” Whittier said. “The USS Beloit is particularly meaningful for us because it serves as an extraordinary recognition of the dedication and sacrifices made for our nation by the entire community.”

Paid concessions, two separate musical performances, introductions of four local artists who created a challenge coin and the screening of the trailer for “Honor in the Heartland: The Story of the USS Beloit” will all be a part of the event as well.

The name for the ship was announced back in 2018 by Senator Tammy Baldwin and was chosen as a result of the city of Beloit’s support for America’s national security over the past century according to the City of Beloit.

Free tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.

