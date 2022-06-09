Here’s how to spot the Ochsner Park Zoo’s missing Great Horned Owls

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The search continues for two Great Horned Owls who went missing from the Oschner Park Zoo earlier this week. Unfortunately for all of the people trying to help find them, the owls can be a little difficult to tell apart from the wild ones that roam the Baraboo area.

The Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department the zoo’s owls have no distinctive markings to separate them visually from other owls, nor are they wearing any tags or bands. Instead, the agency recommends people who see an owl that they think may belong to the zoo pay attention to the bird’s behavior.

Wildlife officials suspect the birds remain in the area because they are familiar with the region and know their food sources. With a tip of the cap to the attention the disappearance of the owls and a pair of the since-recovered otters have received, the department wrote, “while news stories have reached outside of southern Wisconsin, it is unlikely our owls have.”

The zoo’s owls are also more likely to be comfortable around humans than wild ones. That does not mean people who see the birds should approach them, the agency cautioned, explaining that it would serve as an additional indicator that the owls belong to the zoo.

Finally, while the owls may stay in the area, they are not experienced hunters, so may have trouble finding food. That means they could start getting weaker. Therefore, if an owl does not fly off in the presence of human activity, that could indicate it is the zoo’s owls – or an injured one that could use assistance. In either case, people are urged not to approach the animals and to report them.

Anyone who sees the owls is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 608-356-4895. The police department does ask that people who do not live in the Baraboo area call a local wildlife department or the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources instead.

The owls and otters were discovered to be missing on Tuesday after an overnight break-in, the Baraboo Police Department previously reported. The otters have since been located and safely returned to the zoo.

