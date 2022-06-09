Advertisement

Kansas man accused of peering into Whitewater child’s bedroom

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Kansas man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly was caught looking into the bedroom window of child in Whitewater on two occasions earlier this week.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, the suspect, who was identified as Christopher Cole, also attended graduation ceremonies for Whitewater High School on Sunday.

Investigators allege early that morning and early Monday morning he was captured by video surveillance looking into the bedroom of a child on the city’s east side.

Cole was booked on two counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of knowingly failing to notify school of a sex offender status and his case has been referred to the Walworth Co. District Attorney’s Office, the police department added.

