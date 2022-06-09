Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway revealed Thursday morning that she has contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rhodes-Conway indicated she had tested positive for the virus and that she was only experiencing mild symptoms.

The mayor noted that she is up-to-date on her vaccinations and boosters.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. credited the county’s high vaccination rate for the fact the region has seen fewer severe outcomes in COVID-19 cases, despite having higher case rates.

