Over 100 local charities to benefit from 2022 Am Fam Champ

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Am Fam Champ brings some of the PGA Tour’s best golfers to the Madison area. While what happens on the course is always fun to watch, it’s who the tournament helps that organizers say is the most important.

Through the support of fans and sponsors, the tournament at University Ridge Golf Course benefits over 100 charities.

Jim Buchheim, the Vice President of the Steve and Nicki Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, says children are at the heart of who this tournament helps.

“If you can get a great start with kids around education, nutrition, food security, that can really set them up for a much more successful life,” said Buchheim. " Conversely, if we don’t do those things, it it leads to issues and problems down the road.”

Every year, about half of the proceeds are donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital. The other half is given in varying amounts to local charities.

In 2021, the tournament raised $2.3 million dollars for charity. This was a significant amount considering many of the fundraising events, like the concert at Breese Stevens Field and the 5K run/walk were canceled due to the pandemic. There was also limited fan capacity at the golf course last year.

This year, organizers are hopeful to have support from the community once again. Buchheim says it’s incredible to see how much the tournament has grown since it’s impetus.

”Not just seeing what happens out here on the golf course and the great competition but knowing that we’re increasing the level of support, the level of sponsorship, means we’re increasing those charity dollars as well,” said Buchheim. “There is tremendous pride in that.”

According to American Family Insurance, proceeds from the tournament total more than $12 million since 2016.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.