Over 35,000 pounds of food donated to Wisconsin foodbank by Jones Dairy Farm

By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin.

The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.

Michelle Orge, President & CEO of Second Harvest expressed her gratitude and expanded upon the need for more donations like this.

“Unfortunately, large donations like this are down, and the need is up because of high inflation and other economic factors. This nutritious product will be a welcome addition to the tables of the families we support in southwestern Wisconsin,” said Orge.

There are approximately 125,000 people in southwestern Wisconsin who rely on Second Harvest’s services for their assistance getting food.

Lisa Caras, Jones Dairy Farm Marketing Manager said that the food that was donated were items that were in overwhelming demand right now and that they will continue to donate to fight food insecurity.

“Having been part of the southern Wisconsin community for more than 130 years, Jones Dairy Farm has always looked for opportunities to help out our neighbors through monetary support and product donations when possible,” said Caras.

In addition to the substantial food donation, the manner of transportation was provided by Fortrans, Inc., a family owned and operated truckload carrier in Fort Atkinson, at no cost.

