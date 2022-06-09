Pop-up showers/storms possible this Weekend

Key Takeaways

Showers/storms may pop-up Friday afternoon

Another round of showers & storms looks likely Saturday into Sunday

Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful Thursday, the weekend weather pattern turns a bit bumpy. Occasional showers & storms may interrupt any outdoor plans. Make sure to download the NBC15 First Alert Weather App to track showers/storms as they pop up!

Mostly sunny conditions were noted Thursday afternoon with highs reaching into the mid 70s. The sky stays mostly clear overnight into Friday. However, more cloud cover will overspread the region first thing Friday. An area of showers will pass by to the SW - perhaps clipping Grant/Lafayette counties early Friday. There is a chance that showers/storms form over central Wisconsin and drift into the area Friday afternoon. Lightning, thunder, and a heavy downpour are possible in the strongest cells.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 61° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 9 p.m. 58° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 12 a.m. 58° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 3 a.m. 57° ☁ Few Showers (mainly SW) 20% 6 a.m. 55° 🌧 Few Showers (mainly SW) 20%

Temperatures remain in the mid 70s across the weekend. There is another opportunity for showers/storms as a weak mid-level disturbances runs across Wisconsin Saturday/Saturday night. Showers & a few thunderstorms will be possible again. After that, rain becomes more dependent on daytime heating. Pop-up showers/storms remain in the forecast through Monday. Southerly flow will drive up temperatures - into the 80s and even 90s by Tuesday. Expect hot, yet sunny conditions on Tuesday. Long-range models show a strong cold front sweeping across the Midwest next week - possibly Wednesday. Exact timing & track will come into better focus as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.