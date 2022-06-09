Advertisement

Pop-up showers/storms possible this Weekend

The strongest cells could produce heavy rain, lightning & thunder. Severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures remain in the mid 70s this weekend. Showers/storms are possible.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Showers/storms may pop-up Friday afternoon
  • Another round of showers & storms looks likely Saturday into Sunday
  • Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s early next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful Thursday, the weekend weather pattern turns a bit bumpy. Occasional showers & storms may interrupt any outdoor plans. Make sure to download the NBC15 First Alert Weather App to track showers/storms as they pop up!

Mostly sunny conditions were noted Thursday afternoon with highs reaching into the mid 70s. The sky stays mostly clear overnight into Friday. However, more cloud cover will overspread the region first thing Friday. An area of showers will pass by to the SW - perhaps clipping Grant/Lafayette counties early Friday. There is a chance that showers/storms form over central Wisconsin and drift into the area Friday afternoon. Lightning, thunder, and a heavy downpour are possible in the strongest cells.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.61°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
9 p.m.58°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
12 a.m.58°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
3 a.m.57°☁ Few Showers (mainly SW)20%
6 a.m.55°🌧 Few Showers (mainly SW)20%

Temperatures remain in the mid 70s across the weekend. There is another opportunity for showers/storms as a weak mid-level disturbances runs across Wisconsin Saturday/Saturday night. Showers & a few thunderstorms will be possible again. After that, rain becomes more dependent on daytime heating. Pop-up showers/storms remain in the forecast through Monday. Southerly flow will drive up temperatures - into the 80s and even 90s by Tuesday. Expect hot, yet sunny conditions on Tuesday. Long-range models show a strong cold front sweeping across the Midwest next week - possibly Wednesday. Exact timing & track will come into better focus as we get closer.

