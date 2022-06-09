Advertisement

Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month

Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The buildings are sky-high in New York City, and so are the rent prices.

For the fourth consecutive month, the median cost of rent hit a record high.

In May, the average rent in Manhattan was $4,000 a month, that’s about 25% higher than a year ago.

The median price for a two-bedroom is shy of $5,000 a month, with a three-bedroom running an average cost of $6,400.

Some factors are landlords pulling back on concessions and rising mortgage rates keeping possible homebuyers as renters.

Currently, the vacancy rate is under 2%, and analysts said it is on the lower end, compared to almost 12% during the height of the pandemic.

According to analysts, there isn’t much financial relief in sight. New summer leasing is expected to continue to raise rates that should peak around August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
Janesville Police
Search warrant executed at Janesville residence

Latest News

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond