Staff shortages force Beloit’s Krueger Pool to open late this year

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lack of staffing is forcing the City of Beloit to wait an extra week before welcoming swimmers to Krueger Pool this year and to cut back on hours once it does open.

On Thursday, the city revealed the pool will open on June 18, noting that the originally planned opening for this weekend had to be scratched because of staff levels. The problem of too few workers was also blamed for cutting back the number of days each week the pool will be available to four.

The city is still looking to hire more lifeguards and interested candidates can apply here.

For the 2022 season, the pool will be open from Friday through Monday and it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. The tentative hours are:

  • Mondays and Fridays
    • 1-5:30pm open swim
    • 1-4:30pm deep water tests
  • Saturdays and Sundays
    • 1-6 pm open swim
    • 1-4:30pm deep water tests

A full list of admission fees and rules is available at beloiotrecreation.com.

The City is reminding swimmers that all children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult, bag checks will continue, and they now accept credit and debit cards.

