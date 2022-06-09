Advertisement

Sunny and Pleasant Today

A few scattered showers are possible Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be back in control today. Sunny and pleasant conditions are anticipated.  Temperatures will be a little warmer than those we have we have experienced over the past few days.  Highs are expected in the middle 70s. Another area of low pressure will pass by to the south on Friday and we could see a few scattered showers later in the day.

A few scattered showers will be possible during the weekend.
A few scattered showers will be possible during the weekend.(wmtv)

As far as the weekend, there are chances of showers coming up later in the day Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. There are fairly high probabilities of rain Saturday night with only a slight chance of a lingering shower early Sunday morning. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle and upper 70s. Much warmer and more humid conditions will be seen through the middle of next week with highs by Tuesday in the upper 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76. Wind: N 5-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 74.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 74.

