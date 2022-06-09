Vigil held for bicyclist who died in crash on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered Thursday morning at the spot where a Madison bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle and dying earlier this week on the city’s west side.

People hugged each other and brought flowers to the site on Mineral Point Road near Ganser Way. In honor of the cyclist, a “ghost bike,” a white bicycle that was painted in white, was installed during the ceremony.

The bicyclist has not been identified by officials yet.

On Tuesday, the police department stated that officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a battery-assisted bicycle had collided with a vehicle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after the crash.

The crash coincided with Madison’s Bike Week. A local organization, Madison Bikes, called on the city to make roads safer from preventing things like this from happening again.

This crash on Tuesday was the first death of a cyclist this year in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.