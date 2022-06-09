Wrong-way driver on I-94 accused of 6th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man faces what would be his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after he was allegedly spotted headed the wrong way down I-94 in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were alerted shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle going west in the eastbound lanes of the Interstate, near the Town of Deerfield exit.

After catching up to the vehicle and pulling it over, the troopers took 62-year-old Reginald Shaw into custody, and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail for operating while intoxicated – sixth offence.

The State Patrol statement indicated troopers determined the vehicle was stolen a day earlier in Fitchburg and said the city’s police department is expected to arrest Shaw on allegations of vehicle theft.

