Adam County Sheriff’s Office purchases UTV to help with operations

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office was able to get a new set of wheels to help with their patrolling.

After receiving a grant from Enbridge, the department purchased a UTV to help with making rounds through trails and routes, along with being used in emergencies and search and rescue operations.

In their Facebook post, they thanked Country Sports Inc. 2.0 for helping them locate the machine, and Six08 Graphics for the graphics.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office received a grant from Enbridge to help purchase this UTV. The UTV will be used for... Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.