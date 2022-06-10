Advertisement

Adam County Sheriff’s Office purchases UTV to help with operations

(Adam County Sheriff's Department)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office was able to get a new set of wheels to help with their patrolling.

After receiving a grant from Enbridge, the department purchased a UTV to help with making rounds through trails and routes, along with being used in emergencies and search and rescue operations.

In their Facebook post, they thanked Country Sports Inc. 2.0 for helping them locate the machine, and Six08 Graphics for the graphics.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office received a grant from Enbridge to help purchase this UTV. The UTV will be used for...

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor
MPD is now searching for Ronald Stephens, wanted on charges for attempted homicide.
Stephens sentenced for shooting at Madison homeless shelter
Madison Fire Dept. investigated a fire Thursday night on Sheboygan Avenue.
Family displaced after fire at westside Madison apartment complex
The Ochsner Park Zoo is looking for one Great Horned Owls that went missing following an...
Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo zoo break-in, one still missing