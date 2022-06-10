Adam County Sheriff’s Office purchases UTV to help with operations
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office was able to get a new set of wheels to help with their patrolling.
After receiving a grant from Enbridge, the department purchased a UTV to help with making rounds through trails and routes, along with being used in emergencies and search and rescue operations.
In their Facebook post, they thanked Country Sports Inc. 2.0 for helping them locate the machine, and Six08 Graphics for the graphics.
