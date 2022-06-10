COVID-19 hospital ICU numbers growing in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Updated data on hospitalizations in Wisconsin indicate Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state is growing.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reports that the seven-day rolling average for patients in ICUs with COVID-19 is at 59, while the average number of hospitalizations is at 448.

From the two-week period of May 25-June 7, ICU patients had a percent change of 30%.

Just under 14% of patients in Wisconsin’s hospitals with COVID-19 are currently in the ICU, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than it was last week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing in the northeast region of the state, but all other regions show no significant changes.

Wisconsin confirmed 1,837 new cases Thursday. This is the second day in a row that the daily case count has been higher than 1,800, but the seven-day rolling average still went down. The figure is currently fixed at 1,775.

Since the start of the pandemic, health officials have reported 1,490,094 cases.

DHS also notes three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, ticking the seven-day rolling average down to four.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.