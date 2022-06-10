Advertisement

Family displaced after fire at westside Madison apartment complex

Madison Fire Dept. investigated a fire Thursday night on Sheboygan Avenue.
Madison Fire Dept. investigated a fire Thursday night on Sheboygan Avenue.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family was displaced Thursday night after a fire in an apartment kitchen on Madison’s near west side.

The Madison Fire Department states that its crews arrived just before 7:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue, near the Hilldale Shopping Center, for a fire.

The family who lived in the building was not home at the time of the fire, the department noted.

MFD saw smoke coming from a window on the first floor and a vent on the roof. The first engine crew that arrived was able to put out the fire.

Other firefighters that arrived in the area helped air out the apartment complex.

The fire started in the unit’s kitchen, but officials are still investigating how it started.

The Red Cross is helping the family who are displaced and no injuries were reported.

