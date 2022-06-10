Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman who got HPV after sex in car

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO)...
A logo sign outside of the headquarters of The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) in Chevy Chase, Maryland on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)(TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA | Sipa USA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O. She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Murder charged filed in Patrick Lyoya shooting
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
FILE - Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during...
Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest