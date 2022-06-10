Advertisement

Gov. Evers grants 56 pardons, brings total to 554

(wsaw)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced Friday that he has granted another 56 pardons.

He extends his record of having the most pardons granted during his first three years in office among any governor in modern history. In total, Gov. Evers has granted 554 pardons.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 8 and April 22. Applicants selected for expedited review and those recommended from the Board were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.

“The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”

The full list of pardons can be found here.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants power to the Governor to pardon individuals of a crime. Individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

The pardon application, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions about the process can be found on the governor’s website.

