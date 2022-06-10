Advertisement

Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo zoo break-in, one still missing

The Ochsner Park Zoo is looking for one Great Horned Owls that went missing following an...
The Ochsner Park Zoo is looking for one Great Horned Owls that went missing following an overnight break-in.(Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the Great Horned Owls that went missing after a break-in at Oschner Park Zoo was found Friday with two fractures in his wing, the Baraboo Police Department announced Friday. The other owl is still missing.

Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department posted that owl, Jerry, was lost for three days after the overnight break-in Tuesday before he was located about four miles outside of Baraboo.

Zoo staff were able to find Jerry and take him back to a veterinarian, who was able to positively identify him. Jerry has two fractures in his wing- one that is serious and another that will likely heal. The agency stated that Jerry will have to undergo weeks of therapy to hopefully repair the serious fracture, but it’s possible it won’t heal completely.

Jerry will be absent from the zoo for a month as he recovers in isolation. He is currently on his way home from the UW Vet facility in Madison.

Jerry is also without his fellow Great Horned Owl, Linda, who is the only animal left unaccounted for. Zoo staff published tips earlier in the week for how to tell apart wild owls that roam the area from the ones missing from the Baraboo zoo.

Mitch and Moe, two river otters that went missing after the break-in, were found earlier this week.

Ochsner Park Zoo specialist Ellen Gallagher said that other animals’ cages were opened when staff arrived at the zoo Tuesday morning, but no others had been missing.

“The police investigation is ongoing, but what they have determined is that they do think that the primary motivation was to release the animals,” Gallagher said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the missing animals is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number – 608-356-4895 – which will get in touch the zoo personnel who will need to respond. There has been no information released yet on the suspect or suspects involved.

