Heroes Outpost provides spot for veterans and first responders to enjoy AmFam Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the American Family Insurance Championship began first responders and all active, reserve, retired and military veterans have been complimentary tickets to the tournament. This year, AmFam has created a designated viewing deck for the military and first responder spectators to enjoy.

Caught up with John Daly at the Heroes Outpost this afternoon!



Hear about the brand new space @amfamchamp has dedicated for veterans and first responders tonight at 5/6 on @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/aPlXscNpX8 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) June 9, 2022

The Heroes Outpost was created through a partnership with AmFam, WPS and Servpro. The viewing deck sits at the 14th hole at the University Ridge Golf Course, and provides shade and seating to the spectators.

PGA Tour player John Daly checked out the Heroes Outpost on Thursday afternoon and met with Air Force veteran, Don Tipple, to thank him for his service.

“My Dad served in the Korean War so we kinda know what it’s all about,” Daly said. “We just want to thank those guys for their services cause without them we wouldn’t have any freedom.”

The AmFam Tournament begins on Friday morning, and when Daly reaches the 14th hole he will throw out a golf ball to the Heroes Outpost.

‘I don’t think veterans really are looking for any sort of thanks because we feel a duty,” Tipple said. “But it’s nice, everybody likes to get a little kudos once in a while.”

First responders and military can get their complimentary tickets on AmFam’s website, and those tickets will get them access to the Heroes Outpost.

