Madison burglary victim pretended to be asleep during break-in

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man feigned being asleep early Thursday morning as three burglary suspects combed his home and eventually left, stealing his vehicle in the process, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to MPD’s incident report, the victim told investigators that his vehicle had been unlocked and parked in the driveway, in the 2800 block of Holborn Circle. He indicated to police that the suspects got into the vehicle and used the garage door opener to gain access to the house.

Three suspects came into the home, the victim continued, adding that he pretended to be asleep as one of them went upstairs. He recounted to police hearing the jingling of keys as that individual came back down.

The suspects then fled the scene with his vehicle, as well as the one they arrived in. After they left, the victim contacted MPD around 2:30 a.m., the report showed.

The police department did not give a description of the victim’s vehicle, nor did they indicate if anything else was stolen.

