Madison officials discuss road safety plans after deadly bicycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A death of a bicyclist on Tuesday saddened City of Madison officials and despite traffic improvements, officials say it serves as a reminder that more safety improvements are necessary.

Madison Traffic Engineer Yang Tao said there has been seven deaths as a result of traffic incidents in the city in 2022. Two of those deaths were pedestrians or bicyclists, five were drivers or passengers and there were 34 reported serious injuries.

Tao shared that these numbers are lower than Wisconsin Department of Transportation data collected between January 1 and June 7, 2021. He said there were nine motor vehicle related deaths total, four of those deaths were pedestrian or bicyclists, five were drivers or passengers and there were 70 reported serious injuries in 2021.

Tao said even he’s glad to see improvement but that even one death is too many.

The traffic department plans to use a $1 million federal grant for their Highway Safety Improvement Project to build a new shared-use path on Mineral Point Road, improve signal visibility and implement speed reduction.

Until the safety project is complete, he said drivers need to slow down.

”Safety really starts with all of us,” Tao said. “Our daily choices really matter especially when we get behind the wheel. We need to slow down, pay attention and we need to lookout for each other.”

The Madison Police Department plans to work with the traffic engineering department to improve road safety.

MPD Midtown District Captain Jason Freedman said they have seen more reckless and aggressive drivers ignoring traffic laws.

They plan to watch intersections they consider hazardous more intensely and quantify where their presence is needed most.

”How do you solve aggressive driving? There isn’t a textbook answer and so part of this is trying to figure out what are the best solutions,” Cpt. Freedman said. “So in this scarce environment and working with the data we have, we’re just trying to be more precise.”

Freedman said Mineral Point Rd. is most dangerous during the morning and evening rush hours when people commute to and from work.

