Advertisement

Man arrested in Madison for ‘random attacks’

He could face multiple battery charges
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Madison after committing random acts of physical violence at stores on the city’s west side, according to police.

On Thursday night, Madison police officers were dispatched to a Walgreens on South Whitney Way for a call about an attack. Shortly after, police received reports of a man physically attacking random people at Hyvee.

Officers arrested the man, who will be charged with at least one count of substantial battery and four counts of simple battery.

He could face at least one count of damage to property, according to an incident report.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy
Wisconsin is enjoying a massive bounce back in tourism since numbers dropped in 2020, with a...
Tourism in Madison soars following pandemic lows
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Am Fam Increasing Wisconsin Tourism
Tourism in Madison soars following pandemic lows