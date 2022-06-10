Man arrested in Madison for ‘random attacks’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Madison after committing random acts of physical violence at stores on the city’s west side, according to police.

On Thursday night, Madison police officers were dispatched to a Walgreens on South Whitney Way for a call about an attack. Shortly after, police received reports of a man physically attacking random people at Hyvee.

Officers arrested the man, who will be charged with at least one count of substantial battery and four counts of simple battery.

He could face at least one count of damage to property, according to an incident report.

