MPD: Man tries luring child into car in Madison, draws gun on boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison tried to take a boy at gunpoint Thursday night after his efforts to entice the child with drugs and alcohol failed, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said the child was walking on Cypress Way near Lincoln Elementary around 10 p.m. when a man pulled up to him in a white sedan with tinted windows and shiny rims.

The boy told police that the man was the only person in the car and that he got out and told the child to get inside. The boy also said the man offered him drugs and alcohol.

After refusing, the suspect pulled out a gun, cocked it and pointed it at him. Police said just then, the child’s family pulled up, and the man drove away.

Madison Police are now trying to find the suspect, who is described as a 50 to 60 year-old skinny, Black man with balding short white hair, dressed in all black clothes.

