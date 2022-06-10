Advertisement

More rain ahead, but not a complete washout

Then the heat returns
Few isolated showers for Friday, better chance of rain on Saturday. Mainly dry Sunday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder possible Friday afternoon
  • Better chance for rain during the second half of Saturday
  • Summer heat returns next week!
Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off dry on this Friday and most of us should remain dry through the first half of the day. After the noon hour, frontal boundary moving through could spark up a few isolated showers but those should be moved out by the evening. Expect high temperatures in the mid to low 70s today with a few peeks of sunshine here and there.

You’ll definitely want to keep the rain gear handy for Saturday as that’s our better chance for showers. The morning should be dry, with showers rolling in by midday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but no strong or severe storms are expected. Rain will begin to breakup during the evening so we’ll be mainly dry going into the second half of the weekend.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
9 a.m.63°⛅ Mostly Cloudy0%
12 p.m.69°⛅ Mostly Cloudy10%
3 p.m.73°🌧 Isolated showers30%
6 p.m.70°🌤 Partly Cloudy10%
9 p.m.60°🌓 Few Clouds0%

After our recent stretch of cool weather, the heat is back on next week! A surge of strong southerly winds will pull in warm and humid air, allowing our temperatures to reach to mid 80s to low 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher dew points will create some sticky conditions, especially on Tuesday. If you’re not a fan of the heat and humidity, enjoy the more mild weather while it lasts this weekend!

