Advertisement

North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday morning.(WITI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported 25-year-old Nathanael Benton was found guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a three-day trial.

Body camera footage shows Benton shooting Delafield Officer Michael Henning and Hartland Officer Matthew Seeger at the Delafield Holiday Inn in November 2020. Both officers survived their wounds.

Benton testified during the trial that he had shot someone in Fargo a week earlier, fled to Indiana and was on his way back to North Dakota with a friend and another person when he stopped in Delafield. Officers responding to a hit-and-run in the area questioned his group as they were entering the hotel.

As Henning approached Benton to search him Benton pulled out a handgun concealed in his waistband and fired 10 rounds. Benton testified that he wasn't trying to hurt the officers and was just trying to get away.

Benson's attorney, Jeffrey Jensen, argued that Benton fired quickly and wildly, showing that he never intended to kill the officers.

Benton is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29. He faces up to 78 1/2 years behind bars.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, protesters walk past police with their arms up, in...
Man gets 40 months for starting fire during Kenosha protest
UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss
FILE - Teammates George Thompson (24) and Pat Smith (11) of Marquette leap for rebound in the...
Former Marquette basketball star George Thompson dies at 74