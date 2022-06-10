Advertisement

Oconto County visitor had monkeypox, exposure believed to be isolated

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A visitor to Oconto County had monkeypox and was contagious during the visit, according to the Public Health Department.

Health officials say it was “an isolated exposure.”

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health were recently notified that a non-Wisconsin resident who tested positive for monkeypox was visiting Oconto County while they were contagious,” reads a statement.

Due to patient privacy, no additional information was released.

There are no confirmed cases of monkey box in Wisconsin at this time. Health officials say the risk of widespread transmission is low at this time.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. People must have close, sustained contact with an infected person to get the virus,” health officials say.

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox in the United States.

Initial symptoms include fever, malaise, headache, weakness. Those symptoms are followed by a rash and lesions.

“It’s not clear how the people were exposed to monkeypox, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk,” reads a statement from the CDC.

CLICK HERE for more information about monkeypox.

