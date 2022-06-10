One City Schools educators switching to 4-day week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s One City Schools plans to try something different this fall to keep its educators fresh for the coming school year. On Friday, the organization revealed a switch to a four-day work week for its teachers, assistant teachers, and student support personnel.

Students will keep the same Monday-Friday routine. Teachers will rotate alternative days off from one another, so that there are always teachers in the building.

In a statement highlighting the schedule changes, One City Schools explained the shorter workweeks are designed to give them a leg up when hiring new instructors and to keep their current staff from moving on. Head of Schools Devon Davis pointed to a February survey by the National Education Association that found more than half of educators were considering giving up teaching for good.

“Educators are tired. We have to think outside the box and respond to the struggles they are facing, or we will not have enough high-quality educators to teach our kids,” she continued, while describing schools and students as being “in a state of emergency right now.”

One City Schools administrators also hope more time off will provide their staff with a better work-life balance, so they can remain energized for the task of helping students overcome any educational losses suffered during the pandemic.

“Considering how much mental and physical energy educators have to expend to help our children catch up and move forward, and to give them one additional day to breathe and take care of themselves and their families, a four-day work week made a lot of sense,” she said.

The four-day week is already slated to go into effect for the public charter elementary school and the charter high school. Third grade teachers piloted this program over one month ago. A pilot program will be set up over the summer to see if it will also work in an early childhood setting.

