One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.

Investigators report an 88-year-old Illinois man was driving westbound on Highway BB and allegedly drove into an SUV driving northbound on Highway 73 being driven by a 23-year-old Whitewater woman.

Deputies continues, stating that the SUV then collided with a sedan, operated by a 59-year-old Deerfield man, driving southbound on State Highway 73. The SUV began to roll until it stopped in a ditch.

Officials took the 88-year-old man to a hospital as a precaution and the two other drivers were checked over on the scene of the crash.

The report did not state the reason why the Illinois man drove into the SUV.

The sheriff’s office noted that citations will be issued in this crash. All vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

