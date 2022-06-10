Police pursuit of burglary suspects through two counties ends with arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A chase through two counties ended in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in commercial burglaries across Rock County, officials reported Thursday.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office officials with its Detective Bureau, patrol units and City of Beloit’s Violent Crime Intervention Team were investigating burglaries across the county and followed leads early Thursday morning regarding burglaries in the Village of Footville.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that it was able to track two people inside a suspect vehicle in the Village of Sharon, Walworth County. The suspects were considered armed and dangerous.

Rock Co. investigators relayed the tip to Walworth County officials and a Village of Walworth officer spotted the suspect vehicle around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect vehicle, with speeds reaching up to 100 mph before the suspects eventually drove into a field.

Authorities say the suspects exited the vehicle and then allegedly stole a truck from a Walworth County landscaping business.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle into Rock County, stopping near Bradford Townhall Road and O’Reilly Road.

The sheriff’s office alleges that the suspect vehicle collided with a Rock Co. deputy’s vehicle in an effort to escape from that area. The suspects then ran away.

Law enforcement were able to take the pair into custody shortly later, a 36-year-old Beloit man and 32-year-old Beloit woman, and took them to the Rock County Jail. Officers say the two will face multiple offenses in both Walworth and Rock County.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the pursuit by the City of Beloit VCIT unit, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office,

