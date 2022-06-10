Advertisement

Stephens sentenced for shooting at Madison homeless shelter

MPD is now searching for Ronald Stephens, wanted on charges for attempted homicide.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 24-year-old man convicted of shooting someone at a Madison homeless shelter last year was sentenced to spend the next decade behind bars.

On Friday, a Dane Co. circuit court judge handed down a 10-year sentence for Ronald Stephens, who was convicted of attempted first-degree homicide in the March 2021 shooting. Stephens pleaded guilty nearly a year to the day later after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the drop-in shelter on North First Street on Monday, March 22, 2021, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound.

Officials believe Stephens was arguing with the victim inside a bathroom area in the shelter when he pulled out a gun. According to the complaint, a staff member at the shelter described hearing Stephens say “Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it” after pulling out the gun.

The complaint also states a detective viewed video from the shelter, in which he saw Stephens point a gun at the victim and fire three shots. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three days after the shooting Stephens surrendered to police in Milwaukee.

