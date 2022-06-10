Advertisement

Steve Flesch shoots 65, takes Champions lead in Wisconsin

Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship.

Flesch chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th and had six birdies and a bogey at University Ridge.

The 55-year-old left-hander won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic a month ago in Georgia for his second victory in the event and second on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie were a stroke back. Jimenez tied for second last year behind hometown favorite Jerry Kelly.

Kelly, coming off a playoff victory Sunday in Iowa in the Principal Charity Classic, opened with a 68 in his bid for his third straight victory in the event.

