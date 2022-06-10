Advertisement

Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market now accepting SNAP EBT benefits

(Robert Couse-Baker / CC BY 2.0 | Robert Couse-Baker / CC BY 2.0)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Customers at the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market can now swipe their Electronic Benefit Transfer card to purchase more nutritious food.

The Market announced today that they are able to accept Supplemental Nutrition Access Program and EBT benefits to help provide better access to fresh, local foods. Customers can swipe their EBT card at the information booth with staff and request a specific dollar amount, where they will then receive market tokens in the amount they selected to withdraw.

They will also be issuing matching dollars for up to $25 per market to be used while shopping.

Vendors are reimbursed for the dollar amount of SNAP purchases at their both.

“This is a win-win for our community,” said Sarah Wells, Farmers Market Manager. “It creates greater access to fresh local foods for those in our community as well as increases the possibility for more sales for vendors at the market”.

These items are eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits:

  • Breads and cereals.
  • Fruit and vegetables.
  • Meats, fish, and poultry.
  • Dairy products.
  • Plants and seeds that grow.

These items are ineligible for purchase with SNAP benefits:

  • Flowers or non-food producing plants.
  • Pet food and products
  • Non-food items like toiletries, paper products, household supplies, and cosmetics
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
  • Vitamins and medicine
  • Prepared foods (for example, anything sold by a food cart)

