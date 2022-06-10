Watching Saturday showers; Heat Index could reach 100° Tuesday
Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Then, the heat ramps up early next week.
Key Takeaways
- A few spotty showers/storms are possible Friday afternoon
- Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin late Saturday morning and into the afternoon
- Temperatures soar into the 80s & 90s early next week. The heat index could crack 100° on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out amongst the clouds Friday afternoon. A few shower cells were popping up North of I-94. These isolated showers and storms will percolate & slowly drift South throughout the afternoon. The rain chance will come to close after sunset. Lows will drop into the mid 50s. Scattered showers roll in tomorrow & will require the umbrella! Although highs remain stable this weekend, expect a big jump by early next week!
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 p.m.
|71°
|🌤 Partly Cloudy
|10%
|9 p.m.
|64°
|🌤 Partly Cloudy
|0%
|12 a.m.
|59°
|☁ Mostly Cloudy
|0%
|3 a.m.
|58°
|☁ Mostly Cloudy
|0%
|6 a.m.
|56°
|☁ Mostly Cloudy
|0%
A mid-level disturbance will generate showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Showers are the main concern late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers may evolve into a few thunderstorms by the afternoon & evening hours. Severe weather is not expected. Highs remain in the mid 70s for Sunday - although a bit warmer. Most places will stay dry by Sunday - with a pop-up shower or two possible.
Southerly flow takes hold on Monday - driving temperatures into the 80s. A warm front may trigger scattered showers and a few storms.
Hot & humid conditions are anticipated on Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s. Heat index values could top 100° in many spots. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring temperature trends and may issue a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.
A cold front will bring a round of showers/storms on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong given the hot & humid airmass in place.
Temperatures return into the lower 80s by the end of next week.
