Watching Saturday showers; Heat Index could reach 100° Tuesday

Key Takeaways

A few spotty showers/storms are possible Friday afternoon

Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin late Saturday morning and into the afternoon

Temperatures soar into the 80s & 90s early next week. The heat index could crack 100° on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out amongst the clouds Friday afternoon. A few shower cells were popping up North of I-94. These isolated showers and storms will percolate & slowly drift South throughout the afternoon. The rain chance will come to close after sunset. Lows will drop into the mid 50s. Scattered showers roll in tomorrow & will require the umbrella! Although highs remain stable this weekend, expect a big jump by early next week!

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 71° 🌤 Partly Cloudy 10% 9 p.m. 64° 🌤 Partly Cloudy 0% 12 a.m. 59° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 3 a.m. 58° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 6 a.m. 56° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0%

A mid-level disturbance will generate showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Showers are the main concern late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers may evolve into a few thunderstorms by the afternoon & evening hours. Severe weather is not expected. Highs remain in the mid 70s for Sunday - although a bit warmer. Most places will stay dry by Sunday - with a pop-up shower or two possible.

Southerly flow takes hold on Monday - driving temperatures into the 80s. A warm front may trigger scattered showers and a few storms.

Hot & humid conditions are anticipated on Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s. Heat index values could top 100° in many spots. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring temperature trends and may issue a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

A cold front will bring a round of showers/storms on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong given the hot & humid airmass in place.

Temperatures return into the lower 80s by the end of next week.

