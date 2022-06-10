Advertisement

Watching Saturday showers; Heat Index could reach 100° Tuesday

Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Then, the heat ramps up early next week.
We're watching out for scattered showers on Saturday before rain becomes hit or miss early next week.
We're watching out for scattered showers on Saturday before rain becomes hit or miss early next week.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few spotty showers/storms are possible Friday afternoon
  • Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin late Saturday morning and into the afternoon
  • Temperatures soar into the 80s & 90s early next week. The heat index could crack 100° on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine broke out amongst the clouds Friday afternoon. A few shower cells were popping up North of I-94. These isolated showers and storms will percolate & slowly drift South throughout the afternoon. The rain chance will come to close after sunset. Lows will drop into the mid 50s. Scattered showers roll in tomorrow & will require the umbrella! Although highs remain stable this weekend, expect a big jump by early next week!

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.71°🌤 Partly Cloudy10%
9 p.m.64°🌤 Partly Cloudy0%
12 a.m.59°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
3 a.m.58°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
6 a.m.56°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%

A mid-level disturbance will generate showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Showers are the main concern late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers may evolve into a few thunderstorms by the afternoon & evening hours. Severe weather is not expected. Highs remain in the mid 70s for Sunday - although a bit warmer. Most places will stay dry by Sunday - with a pop-up shower or two possible.

Southerly flow takes hold on Monday - driving temperatures into the 80s. A warm front may trigger scattered showers and a few storms.

Hot & humid conditions are anticipated on Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s. Heat index values could top 100° in many spots. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring temperature trends and may issue a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

A cold front will bring a round of showers/storms on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong given the hot & humid airmass in place.

Temperatures return into the lower 80s by the end of next week.

