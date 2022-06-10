Wisconsin apprentices meet for steamfitting competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Top apprentices in Wisconsin met Thursday to compete for the best steamfitter in the region.

Steamfitters Local 601 hosted the United Association’s District 4 Apprentice Contest.

According to the labor union, apprentices will display their skills in things like steamfitting, HVAC installation, welding and pumbing. Those who win the state’s apprenticeship contest will them move on to compete with 10 other neighboring states. District winners will go on to compete in Ann Arbor, Michigan at the International Competition in August.

Steamfitters Local 601 is sending two of its own apprentices to compete; Jonathon Strack and Arturo Rey Contreras. Strack is a fifth-year construction steamfitter apprentice, while Contreras is a fourth-year steamfitter apprentice.

The competition is open to the public and free to attend.

