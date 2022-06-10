Advertisement

Wisconsin apprentices meet for steamfitting competition

Steamfitters hosts apprentice contest
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Top apprentices in Wisconsin met Thursday to compete for the best steamfitter in the region.

Steamfitters Local 601 hosted the United Association’s District 4 Apprentice Contest.

According to the labor union, apprentices will display their skills in things like steamfitting, HVAC installation, welding and pumbing. Those who win the state’s apprenticeship contest will them move on to compete with 10 other neighboring states. District winners will go on to compete in Ann Arbor, Michigan at the International Competition in August.

Steamfitters Local 601 is sending two of its own apprentices to compete; Jonathon Strack and Arturo Rey Contreras. Strack is a fifth-year construction steamfitter apprentice, while Contreras is a fourth-year steamfitter apprentice.

The competition is open to the public and free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
Janesville Police
Search warrant executed at Janesville residence

Latest News

Over $50,000 raised for new accessibility improvements in Madison parks
Heroes Outpost for military and first responders located at the 14th hole of the AmFam...
Heroes Outpost provides spot for veterans and first responders to enjoy AmFam Tournament
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Madison officials discuss road safety plans after deadly bicycle crash
Dane County investigators are searching for a van that may have been in the Oregon area prior...
Dane County officials search for van possibly in area before death investigation