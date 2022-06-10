Wisconsin study finds that Black pancreatic cancer patients less likely to receive treatment than white patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study released by UW Carbone Cancer Center suggests that Black patients with pancreatic cancer have lower survival rates than white patients because they are less likely to receive life-sustaining treatments.

The study looked at 8,490 patients from Wisconsin who were diagnosed with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma from 2004 through 2017, the cancer center explained. The study estimates 950 Wisconsinites died of the disease in 2020. White patients lived for over 9 months after they were diagnosed, while Black patients lived for over 8 months.

Non-Hispanic, Black patients in Wisconsin were 50% less likely than non-Hispanic, white patients to receive any treatment, researchers with the study found. Of patients who did receive treatment, the study reports that non-Hispanic, Black patients were 30% less likely to receive surgery.

The study reported that clinicians rarely agree on which patients would benefit from surgeries.

Dr. Noelle LoConte, an associate professor of medicine and pancreatic cancer specialist, stated that the survival differences disappeared when patients received the same treatments.

“We found that access to care mitigates racial disparities,’’ Dr. LoConte said. “With that in mind, we in healthcare have a responsibility to address and break down the structural factors that can create barriers for Black patients to request and receive treatment.”

The study looked at four different statistical models to research factors that would affect outcomes, including income and insurance coverage level.

Dr. LoConte stated that in addition to looking at social factors, health care workers should focus on the way care is provided and received. The study also recommends that health officials engage in better community outreach and engagement regarding cancer treatments.

The study was published in the “Wisconsin Medical Journal.”

