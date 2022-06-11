Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

The City of Beloit Police Department are asking for help locating this man after he was seen...
Beloit Police search for man involved in gas drive-off
Madison church hosts gun surrender event, turns unwanted guns into garden tools
Take a Vet Fishing
Community members gather to honor veterans at Take a Vet Fishing event
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary