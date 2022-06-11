Advertisement

Beloit Police search for man involved in gas drive-off

The City of Beloit Police Department are asking for help locating this man after he was seen...
The City of Beloit Police Department are asking for help locating this man after he was seen driving off without paying for gas.(City of Beloit Police Department)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly drove off without paying for gas.

The department states in a Facebook post that the plates on his car don’t match, and they have been unable to identify him as of yet. They are asking for the public’s help in order to identify the person.

“We know gas prices are crazy right now, and hopefully we will all see some relief from it, but it’s still necessary to pay for it,” they wrote in their post.

If you recognize the person, please either message their Facebook page, call (608) 757-2244, or submit a P3 tip. They ask that you refer to case BE2222773.

Beloit. Officer Babilius is looking to speak to this gentleman after a recent gas drive off. The plate on his car do...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, June 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Madison church hosts gun surrender event, turns unwanted guns into garden tools
Take a Vet Fishing
Community members gather to honor veterans at Take a Vet Fishing event
Summerfest offering free admission ticket for jars of peanut butter
Missing person Alert
Missing endangered person alert issued for 26 year old Waupaca resident