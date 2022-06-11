Beloit Police search for man involved in gas drive-off

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly drove off without paying for gas.

The department states in a Facebook post that the plates on his car don’t match, and they have been unable to identify him as of yet. They are asking for the public’s help in order to identify the person.

“We know gas prices are crazy right now, and hopefully we will all see some relief from it, but it’s still necessary to pay for it,” they wrote in their post.

If you recognize the person, please either message their Facebook page, call (608) 757-2244, or submit a P3 tip. They ask that you refer to case BE2222773.

