Community members gather to honor veterans at Take a Vet Fishing event

Take a Vet Fishing
Take a Vet Fishing(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans were honored and welcomed to American Legion Post 534 in McFarland Saturday for Take a Vet Fishing.

During the event, which began in 2012, community members and guides had the chance to launch their boat from anywhere on the lake and take a veteran fishing.

One of the founders of the event Rob Blanchar said the event is about more than just fishing, though.

“We’re not only just about Take a Vet Fishing, we’re about working with other non-profits,” he said. “Take a Vet Fishing was started to take veterans fishing, it’s therapeutic, it helps our veterans with PTSD and a lot of things.”

In addition to open fishing, the event featured a Veterans Honor Ceremony, Flag Presentation, complimentary lunch, and a Veteran Recognition Tribute.

