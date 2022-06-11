Community members gather to honor veterans at Take a Vet Fishing event

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans were honored and welcomed to American Legion Post 534 in McFarland Saturday for Take a Vet Fishing.

During the event, which began in 2012, community members and guides had the chance to launch their boat from anywhere on the lake and take a veteran fishing.

One of the founders of the event Rob Blanchar said the event is about more than just fishing, though.

“We’re not only just about Take a Vet Fishing, we’re about working with other non-profits,” he said. “Take a Vet Fishing was started to take veterans fishing, it’s therapeutic, it helps our veterans with PTSD and a lot of things.”

In addition to open fishing, the event featured a Veterans Honor Ceremony, Flag Presentation, complimentary lunch, and a Veteran Recognition Tribute.

