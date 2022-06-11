Dane Co. officials, area students call on officials to pass gun violence prevention legislation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board supervisors and area students are urging Wisconsin legislators to pass legislation meant to prevent gun violence.

Supervisors Alex Joers, April Kigeya, Dana Pellebon and Jacob Wright sent a letter to the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation last Friday, June 2, to ask lawmakers to take action.

The letter includes demands for federal shifts in policy, including the expansion of background checks, passage of safe storage legislation and raising the legal age to purchase certain weapons.

The letter was drafted with assistance by local students at area elementary, middle and high schools. It was also signed by 31 county supervisors and eight Dane Co. Youth Governance members.

“We have heard your thoughts and prayers and your condolences to their families that now must go on without their loved ones,” the letter states. “We demand action from you for the people of our state and our country.”

Nineteen-year-old Kenya Kigeya, who graduated recently from Madison West High School, pointed to the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

“After the recent news of the Texas shooting, the 30th K-12 shooting this year, it should beg the question of where are we safe?” Kigeya asked. “If children cannot even attend school or teachers their jobs, how are we supposed to feel safe anywhere?”

Elvehjem Elementary School fourth-grader Ezra Wright stated “,When I hear about guns at school, it makes me scared. Grown-ups need to act.”

